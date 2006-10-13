AgnostoLibertarianTechnoGeek

.comment-link {margin-left:.6em;}

Friday, October 13, 2006

Things I've leared from Penn

Gleaned from the Penn Jillette radio show:

Q. A person addicted to drugs is said to have "a monkey on his (or her) back". Well, what does a drug addicted monkey have on its back?

A. A drunken rat

Wanna know why? It would take too long to explain. I think it's on this podcast.

posted by David at 10/13/2006 09:11:00 AM

