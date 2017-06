AgnostoLibertarianTechnoGeek

Also from the Penn Jillette radio show "Jesus Christ puking on a monkey!"And btw, for you disgustingly minded folks... ejaculation (n.): A sudden short exclamation, especially a brief pious utterance or prayer.

About

A place for random ramblings. Libertarianism, Agnosticism, Science & Technology, Entertainment, and whatever the hell pops into my head.

PLEASE CONTACT ME OR LEAVE COMMENTS!

Yahoo IM david_uctaa

Email: david_uctaa AT yahoo DOT com

Previous

Links

Blogroll



This work is licensed under a

Creative Commons License.