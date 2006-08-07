AgnostoLibertarianTechnoGeek

Firefly + Serenity
Watched the series in one big gulp. Loved it. Was incredibly surprised that my wife liked it as much as I did. Then watched the movie. Several heartbreaking events (at least one of which was completely unnecessary, IMHO), which soured it a bit for my wife (who is big on happy endings), and it still left a number of unanswered questions. But the movie was great too. What a horrible shame the series only lasted one truncated season. But I wonder how much longer it would have been able to keep going and still be creative and work well and so on.
And Suze, I remember you being concerned about being compared to River. You should definitely not be concerned about that. Besides being a babe (all the women aboard that ship are babes in their own way), River is brilliant, psychic, intriguing, and kicks ass at a level beyond anyone else in the 'verse.
An incredible show. I'm glad I took a chance on it.
3 Comments:
It is best in one big gulp I think.
I am glad you liked it.
Yeah, River is all those things, but they are things that people admire from a distance, things that scare people off. I can't imagine anyone wanting to be in a relationship with her, or marry her, or even wanting to just get close to her.
Guys would choose the Kaylee/Inara/Zoe types for relationships.
By suze, at 2:44 AM
Speaking as a guy, I can that it depends on the guy.
There's the plainly obvious reason why a guy would not choose Inara for the relationship thing.
Kaylee seems a bit too, hm, flaky isn't the right word... Whiny... something.
And if you're talking about scaring someone off, Zoe is one scary girl.
By the end of the movie, River seemed to have herself pretty much together, so all of those positives I mentioned make her the one that *some* guys would choose first.
Like I said, depends on the guy.
By David, at 8:59 AM
I suppose you are right. I have yet to meet any such guys though.
By suze, at 3:09 AM

