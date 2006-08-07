AgnostoLibertarianTechnoGeek

Watched the series in one big gulp. Loved it. Was incredibly surprised that my wife liked it as much as I did. Then watched the movie. Several heartbreaking events (at least one of which was completely unnecessary, IMHO), which soured it a bit for my wife (who is big on happy endings), and it still left a number of unanswered questions. But the movie was great too. What a horrible shame the series only lasted one truncated season. But I wonder how much longer it would have been able to keep going and still be creative and work well and so on.And Suze, I remember you being concerned about being compared to River. You should definitely not be concerned about that. Besides being a babe (all the women aboard that ship are babes in their own way), River is brilliant, psychic, intriguing, and kicks ass at a level beyond anyone else in the 'verse.An incredible show. I'm glad I took a chance on it.