AgnostoLibertarianTechnoGeek

Things are going well
And they are very glad to have us there:
U.S. forces killed two Iraqi women — one of them about to give birth — when the troops shot at a car that failed to stop at an observation post in a city north of Baghdad, Iraqi officials and relatives said Wednesday. Nabiha Nisaif Jassim, 35, was being raced to the maternity hospital in Samarra by her brother when the shooting occurred Tuesday.
Unfortunately, things like this happen when terrorism still reigns. They have used the pregnant women ruse before and if one doesn't stop when told to... consequences happen. Any death is a waste.. Such a tragedy..
