AgnostoLibertarianTechnoGeek

Rush several songs into new album
Via The Rock Radio
Work has begun in earnest on a new Rush album. Singer-bassist Geddy Lee and guitarist Alex Lifeson recently flew from Toronto to the mountains of Quebec to visit drummer and lyricist Neil Peart, who had sent them lyrics a few months ago. Peart wrote on his official neilpeart.com website, 'There were five song sketches -- guitar, vocals, and drum machine -- and I liked them all. I also noticed those songs already seemed to have a sort of unity, a stylistic approach of chord structures, rhythms, and vocal delivery that I could only describe as 'spiritual.'' Peart didn't explain what he meant by 'spiritual,' but he did say, 'It was wonderful that after 30 years of working together, we could still find different paths to explore together.' Peart also wrote, 'I'm going to spend the month of May in Toronto, where we have rented a small studio. It will be great to have the opportunity to work together on those songs, and hopefully some new ones, too... Lately I've been getting all inspired about 'hitting things with sticks.''
There's no word on when the album might come out, but Lifeson previously told us that he expected it sooner rather than later: 'Hopefully we'll be done by summer -- I mean, all of us are really hoping that we'll be done by summer. I think the juices are starting to flow, and there's an excitement about getting back to work.'
1 Comments:
Awesome!! Rush rules, as always!
By Anonymous, at 10:36 PM
