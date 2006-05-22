AgnostoLibertarianTechnoGeek

.comment-link {margin-left:.6em;}

It's not that I don't believe, it's that I don't care

After reading this post at LRC, wherein the writer relates his former "militant atheism", I was reminded of the following quote by Eric Hoffer:
The opposite of the religious fanatic is not the fanatical atheist but the gentle cynic who cares not whether there is a god or not.

Others who likewise don't care should consider visiting The Universal Church Triumphant of the Apathetic Agnostic.

  • Probably the best form of atheist. Trouble is I enjoy blasphemy so much.

    By Blogger Simon, at 10:42 AM  

