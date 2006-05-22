AgnostoLibertarianTechnoGeek

It's not that I don't believe, it's that I don't care
After reading this post at LRC, wherein the writer relates his former "militant atheism", I was reminded of the following quote by Eric Hoffer:
Others who likewise don't care should consider visiting The Universal Church Triumphant of the Apathetic Agnostic.
The opposite of the religious fanatic is not the fanatical atheist but the gentle cynic who cares not whether there is a god or not.
1 Comments:
Probably the best form of atheist. Trouble is I enjoy blasphemy so much.
By Simon, at 10:42 AM
