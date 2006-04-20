AgnostoLibertarianTechnoGeek

Yawn
Man, I really have nothing to say. Let's see, what's going on? Oh, I ended up having to fire that guy. So now I'm doing his work as well as mine until we have a replacement.
And we're looking for a new singer for my band. The current one is unaware of this. Purchased a used bass amp head and I'm awaiting delivery of a new speaker cabinet to mate with it. Then I'll probably sell my current combo amp.
Other than those things, nothing much going on to report. Or far far too much to report, depending on your outlook.
