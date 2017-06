Sometimes the petty annoyances of life pile one atop the next in a seemingly neverending cascade of unpleasantness. The torrent of minor frustrations combine and compound until they gradually overwhelm the senses and become the sum of life's existence. At times like these, I must forcefully remind myself of why continuing matters, else not continuing seems a viable method of neutralizing all that is negative.

