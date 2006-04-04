AgnostoLibertarianTechnoGeek

So last night was The Big Night. My wife and I packed up the car with my equipment, and after ensuring the kids were in bed and the sitter well-situated, off we went. It was a drizzly night. After reaching downtown Manhattan and finding the club, we drove around for a while looking for parking and eventually found a garage a few blocks away. It's a good thing I bought a dolly for my amp, because that is one heavy piece of equipment, and the geniuses who designed it neglected to include any wheels, so I've given my arms and back a good workout getting to our previous gigs. I wheeled everything over, met my bandmates out front, and after exchanging some smalltalk, in we went.It's a small, dingy, dirty, narrow place. The stage is a good long way away from the door. Some kind of metal / hardcore band was playing when we arrived. The singer was doing a fair Iggy Pop impersonation. I lugged my gear back to one of the "dressing rooms" and left it there while I went back out front with my wife and the guys in the band. We hung and talked and listened to the band, who was finishing up with their set. After they were done, we waited for them to clear their equipment off the stage. And it was our turn.I hauled out my amp and bass and lifted them up onto the stage. Not much setup for me, other than plugging in and using my stage tuner to make sure I'm in tune. My bass is really solid when it comes to staying in tune. It was still right on from my last gig, even with the long car ride. Drummer, guitarist, singer all set up. The venue has an actual sound engineer who runs the PA and the board. He came back and miked us all up. A mike for my bass amp, for the guitarist, the singer, and a separate mike for each of the drums in the drummer's kit. He set our levels quickly, and after the singer and I exchange a few words about how it was so cool to be playing on the same stage where Talking Heads, The Ramones, Blondie and countless others had gotten their start, it was time.We played our full set of originals, leaving out the few covers we do (CBGB only allows original material). We played very well. We sounded really good. Sure, I made a couple of errors, but that's ok. There were very few people there, maybe a dozen, but they enjoyed us and gave us a good reception.When it was done, I was tired and hot and sweaty, but pumped full of adrenaline. The adrenaline lasted me most of the drive home, but by the time we got there, I was ready to collapse. Which I did. I slept away half the morning and got into the office by 1PM (which was OK, as I had requested the morning off already).All in all, it was a pretty great night.