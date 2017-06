I am now a transnatural being. I've deleted the code that shows where I am in the food chain of The Truth Laid Bear ecosystem. I forget how high I'd gotten, but when I saw that I was demoted back down to Multicellular Organism, I decided the hell with it, I don't need the additional load time on my page just to tell me that I'm a loser, blog-wise.

About

A place for random ramblings. Libertarianism, Agnosticism, Science & Technology, Entertainment, and whatever the hell pops into my head.

PLEASE CONTACT ME OR LEAVE COMMENTS!

Yahoo IM david_uctaa

Email: david_uctaa AT yahoo DOT com

Previous

Links

Blogroll



This work is licensed under a

Creative Commons License.