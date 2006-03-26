AgnostoLibertarianTechnoGeek

I am now officially a professional musician. Fifteen dollars isn't a lot of money to make, but still...

About

A place for random ramblings. Libertarianism, Agnosticism, Science & Technology, Entertainment, and whatever the hell pops into my head.

PLEASE CONTACT ME OR LEAVE COMMENTS!

Yahoo IM david_uctaa

Email: david_uctaa AT yahoo DOT com

Previous

Links

Blogroll



This work is licensed under a

Creative Commons License.