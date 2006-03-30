AgnostoLibertarianTechnoGeek

.comment-link {margin-left:.6em;}

Thursday, March 30, 2006

The Call Me The Seeker

With apologies to The Who

You Are a Seeker Soul

You are on a quest for knowledge and life challenges.
You love to be curious and ask a ton of questions.
Since you know so much, you make for an interesting conversationalist.
Mentally alert, you can outwit almost anyone (and have fun doing it!).

Very introspective, you can be silently critical of others.
And your quiet nature makes it difficult for people to get to know you.
You see yourself as a philosopher, and you take everything philosophically.
Your main talent is expressing and communicating ideas.

Souls you are most compatible with: Hunter Soul and Visionary Soul

Pretty right on with my own self-assessment.

Source: Ruth

