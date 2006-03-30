AgnostoLibertarianTechnoGeek

The Call Me The Seeker
With apologies to The Who
Pretty right on with my own self-assessment.
Source: Ruth
|You Are a Seeker Soul
You are on a quest for knowledge and life challenges.
You love to be curious and ask a ton of questions.
Since you know so much, you make for an interesting conversationalist.
Mentally alert, you can outwit almost anyone (and have fun doing it!).
Very introspective, you can be silently critical of others.
And your quiet nature makes it difficult for people to get to know you.
You see yourself as a philosopher, and you take everything philosophically.
Your main talent is expressing and communicating ideas.
Souls you are most compatible with: Hunter Soul and Visionary Soul
4 Comments:
Visionary Soul
By suze, at 11:58 PM
Hey, you're my match. Go figure :)
By David, at 7:03 AM
:)
By suze, at 12:45 AM
And Ruth, don't think I didn't notice that Seeker Soul and Hunter Soul are compatible too...
By David, at 7:52 PM
